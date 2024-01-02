GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Murty Trust and CUPA set up dedicated community cat sterilisation centre in Bengaluru

The Maitri initiative has been conceived as a collaborative cat sterilisation effort between the local community and CUPA that can help manage stray cat populations in Bengaluru

January 02, 2024 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shilpa Elizabeth
Shilpa Elizabeth
Sudha Murty and Aparna Krishnan inaugurate a community cat sterilisation centre, run by CUPA, in Bengaluru.

Sudha Murty and Aparna Krishnan inaugurate a community cat sterilisation centre, run by CUPA, in Bengaluru.

Murty Trust, the family foundation of Sudha Murty and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, in partnership with Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA), has announced the opening of a state-of-the-art community cat sterilisation centre. The clinic, launched under the name ‘Maitri’, will be one of India’s first sterilisation centres dedicated to community cats.

The initiative has been conceived as a collaborative cat sterilisation effort between the local community and CUPA that can help manage stray cat populations in Bengaluru while also addressing the One Health challenge of overpopulation.

“When the population of cats increases in a neighbourhood, they fight for resources, like food and shelter. This leads to problems for the cats and residents of the community. We hope to provide them with the resources to scale CUPA’s work for the well-being of the animals and community,” said Ms Murty while talking about the Maitri initiative.

The clinic was inaugurated by Ms. Murty and Aparna Krishnan, president, Murty Media, in the presence of CUPA trustees Suparna Ganguly, Sanober Bharucha, and Rajani Badami. It commenced operations on January 1, 2024.

“We are delighted to partner with Murty Trust for the Maitri initiative. Together, we can make a significant difference in controlling the community cat population and creating a more harmonious environment for both cats and the residents of Bengaluru,” said Ms. Badami.

CUPA, through their community enablement model for cat ABC, has already sterilised more than 5,000 community cats since its inception in 2018.

If you would like to get your community cats sterilised, you can write to cupaprojects@cupaindia.org

Related stories

Related Topics

animal / health / community-led / non government organizations (NGO) / bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.