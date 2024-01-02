January 02, 2024 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Murty Trust, the family foundation of Sudha Murty and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, in partnership with Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA), has announced the opening of a state-of-the-art community cat sterilisation centre. The clinic, launched under the name ‘Maitri’, will be one of India’s first sterilisation centres dedicated to community cats.

The initiative has been conceived as a collaborative cat sterilisation effort between the local community and CUPA that can help manage stray cat populations in Bengaluru while also addressing the One Health challenge of overpopulation.

“When the population of cats increases in a neighbourhood, they fight for resources, like food and shelter. This leads to problems for the cats and residents of the community. We hope to provide them with the resources to scale CUPA’s work for the well-being of the animals and community,” said Ms Murty while talking about the Maitri initiative.

The clinic was inaugurated by Ms. Murty and Aparna Krishnan, president, Murty Media, in the presence of CUPA trustees Suparna Ganguly, Sanober Bharucha, and Rajani Badami. It commenced operations on January 1, 2024.

“We are delighted to partner with Murty Trust for the Maitri initiative. Together, we can make a significant difference in controlling the community cat population and creating a more harmonious environment for both cats and the residents of Bengaluru,” said Ms. Badami.

CUPA, through their community enablement model for cat ABC, has already sterilised more than 5,000 community cats since its inception in 2018.