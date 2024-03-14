GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sudha Murty takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath in his chamber in Parliament House. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal was also present on the occasion

March 14, 2024 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Philanthropist and author Sudha Murty takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP, being administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar as Leader of the House Piyush Goyal looks on, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Philanthropist and author Sudha Murty takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP, being administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar as Leader of the House Piyush Goyal looks on, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Thursday, March 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Engineer-turned-philanthropist Sudha Murty on March 14 took oath as Rajya Sabha MP in the presence of her husband N R Narayana Murthy.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath in his chamber in Parliament House. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal was also present on the occasion.

Ms. Murty, 73, the former chairperson of Infosys Foundation and the author of several books, mostly for children, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on International Women's Day last Friday.

She is also renowned for her contribution to Kannada and English literature and is a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar, the Padma Shri (2006) and the Padma Bhushan (2023).

Ms. Murty, who was the first woman engineer to have worked with TELCO, is famously known to have provided the seed capital of ₹10,000 from her emergency funds to her husband to start Infosys, which now has a market cap of over $80 billion.

Her daughter Akshata is married to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

