GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Minorities in Bengal won’t fall to BJP, TMC polarisation, says Congress’s Isha Khan Chowdhury

The “last flag bearer of the Congress from the Ghani Khan family” in Malda is contesting from the Malda Dakshin constituency, which his family held for the past five decades

May 06, 2024 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - Malda:

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Congress’s Isha Khan Chowdhury reaching out to a voter in Malda North. File

Congress’s Isha Khan Chowdhury reaching out to a voter in Malda North. File

Isha Khan Chowdhury, last flag bearer of the Congress in Malda, is contesting from the Malda Dakshin constituency, which his family has held for the past five decades.

His father Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury had represented the seat for the past three terms since 2009 and prior to this, his uncle and veteran Congress leader ABA Ghani Khan Chowdhury had represented the constituency since the 1980s.

During the heat of the election campaign, Mr. Khan Chowdhury does not mind being called the “last flag bearer of the Congress from the Ghani Khan family”. Two of his other family members, cousin Mausam Benazir Noor and uncle Abu Naser Khan Chowdhury, have switched sides to the Trinamool Congress.

“The Trinamool Congress [TMC] might be a secular party but the problem is that it is embroiled in so many scams. These are not accusations by political parties anymore. It is in public domain and even the [Calcutta] High Court is commenting on this,” Mr. Khan Chowdhury told The Hindu.

The former Congress MLA, who is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP’s Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury and TMC candidate Shahnawaz Ali Rehan, says he does not want to get the taint of being associated with the TMC. He has also represented his party in the West Bengal Assembly for 10 years, and was MLA from Baishnabnangar from 2011-2016 and the Sujapur constituency from 2016-21. “We come from a secular family and we are proud to be associated with a secular party,” he said.

In 2021, the TMC swept the Assembly polls and the Congress leader lost the election. Out of the seven Assembly seats in the constituency, six were won by the TMC and Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury won from the Englishbazar seat. Mr. Khan Chowdhury blames the polarisation by the TMC and the BJP on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens for his loss in the 2021 Assembly polls.

‘Political tactic’

“The shock we received in 2021 was because of the polarisation in CAA-NRC. Minorities have become a bit wise since 2021. People are saying that we are not fools and not scared of CAA-NRC anymore. They realise it is a political tactic both by the TMC and the BJP,” the Congress candidate from Malda Dakshin said.

On the TMC walking out of the INDIA alliance in West Bengal, the 52-year-old Congress leader said people had understood what the plans of the TMC leadership were on fighting the BJP. “First they [TMC leadership] held meetings in the INDIA alliance then they walked out of it. Why did they join the alliance when they had to walk out,” Mr. Khan Chowdhury said, adding that the TMC was never about joining the INDIA alliance.

Mr. Khan Chowdhury feels that there is a chance for the Congress to stand up on its feet in West Bengal as there is a lot of anti-incumbency against the TMC in the State, particularly because of the allegations of corruption.

“Our party has been weakened because Mamata [Banerjee] has systematically targeted our party. The MLAs have been targeted, giving money and lodging cases against them. Despite so much targeting, we are still here” the Congress candidate said.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / West Bengal / state politics / All India Trinamool Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.