May 05, 2024 06:10 am | Updated 07:09 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 5, will continue his campaigning in Uttar Pradesh with a focus on Ayodhya. During his visit, PM Modi is likely to offer prayers at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple and hold a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Lallu Singh in the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency.

On May 4, Mr. Modi had ended his day of several rallies across different States, with a roadshow in Kanpur.

Meanwhile, the Congress party suffered a jolt, as its former Delhi party president Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the BJP on Saturday along with a few other leaders, including former MLAs Raj Kumar Chauhan, Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh.

The Aam Aadmi Party has released its list of star campaigners, which features party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in judicial custody and his wife Sunita Kejriwal. The list also included the names of jailed AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, as well as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Here are the latest updates: