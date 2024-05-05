GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to campaign in Ayodhya

PM Modi continues his election campaign in Uttar Pradesh

May 05, 2024 06:10 am | Updated 07:09 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts a roadshow ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts a roadshow ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 5, will continue his campaigning in Uttar Pradesh with a focus on Ayodhya. During his visit, PM Modi is likely to offer prayers at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple and hold a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Lallu Singh in the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency. 

On May 4, Mr. Modi had ended his day of several rallies across different States, with a roadshow in Kanpur. 

Click here for the full schedule of the elections

Meanwhile, the Congress party suffered a jolt, as its former Delhi party president Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the BJP on Saturday along with a few other leaders, including former MLAs Raj Kumar Chauhan, Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh.

Also Read | These are the Lok Sabha constituencies and States going to polls in Phase 3

The Aam Aadmi Party has released its list of star campaigners, which features party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in judicial custody and his wife Sunita Kejriwal. The list also included the names of jailed AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, as well as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Here are the latest updates:

  • May 05, 2024 07:09
    Madhya Pradesh | Digvijaya Singh back in Rajgarh; eyes to snatch turf from BJP

    The Rajgarh constituency in Madhya Pradesh, which is being touted as a hot seat this Lok Sabha elections with Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh contesting against two-time BJP MP Rodmal Nagar, is all set to vote on May 7, in the third phase of the ensuing general polls.

    So far in the general elections, Congress won 9 elections from this seat, the Jansangh-BJP 6 times, the Janta Party twice and an independent candidate also won the seat only once.

    This time, Congress has pitted Digvijaya Singh against two-time BJP’s Rodmal Nagar, who has been winning the elections since 2014.

    Even before the release of Congress’ official, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh had announced that he would be the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Rajgarh, marking his return to the seat after more than three decades.

    Mr. Singh is contesting the constituency, considered his pocket borough, after a gap of 33 years.

    - ANI

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Rahul Gandhi / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / Election Commission of India / election / politics / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.