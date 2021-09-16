Maximum cybercrime cases in India registered in city

After Delhi, city has highest number of murder cases

The IT capital of the country is also a hotbed for cybercrime. For yet another year, Bengaluru tops India in the highest number of cybercrimes registered in 2020. What’s worse is that not a single conviction was recorded during the same period.

Data on ‘Crime in India’ for 2020, released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), showed that of the 18,657 cybercrime cases registered in cities across India, Bengaluru accounted for nearly 47% (8,892) of them.

Surprisingly though, it’s not Karnataka but Uttar Pradesh that tops the country with the State having the most number of cyber crime cases. When compared to previous years, the number of cases in the city have dropped: in 2019, the city recorded 10,555 cases, while in the previous year, 5253 cases were registered.

Interestingly, no one was convicted in 2020 in Karnataka. As per NCRB data, the police disposed of 3,298 cases, but a whopping 22,809 are pending for investigation. Among the cases registered in 2020, the police have filed chargesheets in 2582 cases.

The report stated that in the city, committing fraud is the prominent motive for cybercrimes. Among the cases filed, 8,318 were related to frauds. There were also cases in connection with personal revenge (83 cases), causing disrepute (362), sexually explicit content (89), political revenge (5), and others.

Among the 19 metropolitan cities in the country, Bengaluru has the second highest number of murder cases, second only to Delhi, and more than Mumbai. As per NCRB data, 179 murder cases (Section 302 of the IPC) were reported in the city and 191 persons lost their lives. Delhi topped the list with 461 cases and 476 victims, while Mumbai recorded 148 cases and 149 victims.

Across India, 29,193 cases of murder were registered during 2020, recording a marginal increase of 1% over 2019 (28,915 cases).

The city was also in the top three, when it came to deaths owing to negligence relating to road accidents. In 2020, 635 such cases were reported and 674 had lost their lives.