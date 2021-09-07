Fraudsters create fake FB account in name of Minister, seek money

Minister warns people not to fall for such scams

Karnataka’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani has said that some mischievous elements have created a false Facebook account in his name and are seeking money from people known to him and his well-wishers.

A tweet by Karnataka’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani.

In a message, the Minister said: “It has come to my notice that some fraudsters have created a fake account using my name on social media and demanding money. This is totally false and intended to deceive people. Please don’t fall prey to such fraudsters”.

The Minister said, “I am contemplating lodging a complaint with the cyber crime cell of the police.”