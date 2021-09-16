IPC, SLL cases go up in last two years, says NCRB report

It is attributed to offences pertaining to violation of prohibitory orders

The total number of cases booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLL) in the State has shot up over the last two years, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Report -2020 has revealed.

Both combined together, the State has recorded a total of 2,38,105 cases when compared to 1,45,751 in 2019 and 1,44,703 in 2018. Of the 2,38,105 cases, 1,88,997 were booked under various sections of the IPC, when compared to 1,19,229 in 2019 and 1,26,635 in 2018.

Though, under most of the major crime sections, the State has recorded a marginal drop or increase over the previous year, the steep rise can be majorly attributed to the cases booked under the Section 188 of the IPC ( Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) 72,883 cases were booked when compared to 2,515 last year.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior legal consultant said that these cases were booked against people who did not adhere to a public order such as defying Section 144 of the Cr.PC or any prohibitory orders such as those imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic by a public servant such as District Collector or Magistrate.

Coming to serious offences such as murder, the State recorded 888 cases under Section 302 (A) of the IPC, 157 cases under culpable homicide not amounting murder and 7,419 cases under death caused by negligence.

There was a marginal drop in these crimes when compared to 2019.

The State recorded a slight drop in accidents with number of deaths being recorded at 7,176 compared to 8,161 in 2019. But, coming to crimes against women, there was a slight increase with assault cases being 2,543 compared to 2,441 in 2019, sexual harassment being 1,009 to 896, harassment at work place being 70 over 22 and stalking being 957 when compared to 782.

Cybercrime

Coming to cybercrime, the State stands in the seventh position in the country by recording 1,899 cases in 2020. Uttar Pradesh tops the chart with 11,097 cases, followed by Karnataka with 10,741 and Tamil Nadu with more than 5,000 cases.

When compared to the previous year, there is an indication that the crime in this segment is going up with every passing year. In 2018, it was 1,207 which went up to 1,886 in 2019.

There was a huge drop in rash driving cases. In 2020, the State recorded 3,757 cases when compared to 20,455 in the previous year.