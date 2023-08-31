HamberMenu
KIA Terminal 2 will start international operations on September 12  

August 31, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The glitzy Terminal 2 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

The glitzy Terminal 2 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 will commence international operations on September 12.

T2 was scheduled to commence international operations on August 31, however, the day before, BIAL the operator said the scheduled operations had been postponed.

“After consultation with regulatory authorities and other stakeholders, BIAL is pleased to announce the commencement of international operations at BLR airport’s Terminal 2 on 12th September 2023, from 10.45 a.m. onwards,” BIAL spokesperson said on Thursday.

BIAL spokesperson added that the operator is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for our passengers and that it will be taking all necessary measures to facilitate a smooth relocation of international operations to the new facility in close coordination with its airline partners.

Regulatory authorities had found that there were still some gaps, as some work was under way in T2 which resulted in the postponement of the scheduled operations on August 31. Besides, approvals from regulatory authorities like the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security were also pending.

BIAL had said on Wednesday night, “The proposed shifting of international operations to Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on August 31, 2023, stands postponed. After consulting all regulatory authorities BIAL will release a firm date for transition of international operations tomorrow.”

