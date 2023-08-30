International operations at KIA Terminal 2 postponed 

August 30, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kempegowda International Airport’s (KIA) Terminal 2 (T2) will not commence international operations on Thursday as scheduled earlier.

The airport operator, BIAL, on Wednesday morning announced that T2 will commence its international operations on August 31, with the first flight scheduled on August 31. However, by Wednesday night, BIAL said this had been postponed.

“The proposed shifting of International operations to Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on August 31, stands postponed. After consulting all regulatory authorities, BIAL will release a firm date for transition of international operations on Thursday,” BIAL spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the last-minute decision was taken during the final preparedness review in order “to provide an optimal and seamless transition for passengers.”

“International operations will continue to remain in Terminal 1 until further notice. We regret the inconvenience caused by this decision and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work towards creating the best possible travel experience for our passengers. We request all International passengers to reach out to their respective airlines for any further information,” spokesperson added.

BIAL sources said that there would not be much of a delay in starting international flight operations from T2 and that it would take place within a few days.

BIAL had earlier said that passengers travelling on Singapore Airlines flight SQ508/SQ509 between Singapore and Bengaluru will be the first to experience the international zone of the new terminal and that IndiGo will be the first Indian carrier to start international operations in T2, with its flight 6E1167 to Colombo.