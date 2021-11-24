Igus to set up injection moulding facility in Bengaluru

Around 90% of cars on Indian roads have motion plastics made by German company

Igus, a German company that is into motion plastics, will set up a 10,000 sq. ft. injection moulding facility in Bengalure, as an expansion of its existing product customisation unit at Mahadevapura.

Motion plastics are self-lubricating, low maintenance, durable parts for industrial machinery, appliances, equipment, and automobiles. They are manufactured using high-load bearing polymers that are equally or more reliable than similar products made of metals.

Deepak Paul, Managing Director, Igus India, said, “India is one of the key markets in the world for Igus, occupying one among the top 10 positions, globally. An injection moulding facility in India has been a long-standing requirement of our customers in the country.”

Injection moulding of plastic is the process of melting plastic pellets. Once malleable, they are injected at pressure into a mould cavity to make a part or product.

Stephen Moreno Simpson, International Group Development, Igus GmbH, said, “Igus products are manufactured in accordance with its guiding principle – plastics for longer life. Our products are designed to extend the service life of machines and applications, eliminate maintenance and reduce costs.”

Motion plastics products find application across diverse manufacturing industries, including the automobile industry. Around 90% of cars on Indian roads have Igus motion plastic products or parts. The company offers 20 million parts a month to the automobile industry.

Igus has a target to double its India revenues from ₹120 crore in 2020-2021 to ₹300 crore in the next 3 to 4 years.

“We have achieved double-digit growth for the last 20 years in India. We are now witnessing a 60% growth, which is more than our record high,” said Santhosh Jacob, Country Manager and Director, Igus India.

On November 24, the company unveiled 180 of its new products at a virtual exhibition: Igus Motion Plastic Show (IMPS) where customers can see the products and interact with experts.