UST to hire 6,000 engineers in Bengaluru, 1,000 in Hyderabad

To double its workforce to 12,000 by 2023

California-based UST, a digital transformation solutions company, plans to double its workforce in Bengaluru from 6,000 to 12,000 by 2023.

The company is planning to expand its local presence in India by attracting the best talent. In the next 18-24 months, its Bengaluru centre would hire 6,000 entry-level engineering graduates and experienced engineers for various roles focusing on products and services for healthcare, technology, logistics, semiconductors, and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance) clients.

Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer and Country Head, India, UST, said, “We are determined to hire the top talent as they will provide an opportunity for the company to expand the best-in-class digital revolution and support our global clients while creating great IT industry job opportunities in Bengaluru.”

Welcoming UST's decision to expand its people base in Karnataka, E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Electronics, Information Technology (IT), Biotechnology (Bt) and Science & Technology (S&T), and in the Commerce and Industries Department, said, “Karnataka's strengths lie in our deep tech talent, vibrant tech ecosystem, cosmopolitan culture and forward-looking government. Our vast and diversified resource base has emerged as a reputed investment destination for investors worldwide. We look forward to supporting UST in its growth and expansion plans.''

UST has 35 offices across 25 countries. The company added over 2,000 employees in Bengaluru since February 2020. It has 1,000 employees in Hyderabad where it plans to double the headcount to 2,000 employees.

Earlier, the company had announced its plans to hire over 10,000 new employees in 2021 across the globe, with digital proficiencies and critical skills in digital transformation, cyber security, cloud infrastructure, Java, data science & engineering, application development and modernisation, AI/ML, and automation (RPA/IPA).