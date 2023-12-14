Healthify ropes in Swiggy to fix diet meal for users

December 14, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - BENGALURU

Healthify (formerly HealthifyMe), a health and fitness platform, said it entered into a partnership with food delivery app Swiggy to allow its users and subscribers to order food and groceries based on diet recommendations made by its AI coach, Ria.

Under this partnership, Healthify users would be able to order diet-aligned meals from Swiggy through the Healthify app.

Tushar Vashisht, CEO and co-founder of Healthify said the platform has plans to expand its presence into several global markets; however he declined to give out details. “We are unable to offer details currently, but we will come back and talk to you again in January next year,’‘ he said while speaking at a media conference.

Mr. Vashisht further said, Healthify, which claimed 40 million users including 250,000 subscribers, was expecting to clock a revenue run rate of $40 million in FY24 and would be profitable.

Healthify also announced the launch of an integrated artificial intelligence-supported health platform to redefine personal wellness.

The new integrated AI platform comes with features like Snap which uses Image to Text AI tool to track calories and equips 1,500 of its health coaches to write and respond to user messages in 30% less time, as per the company.

Designed to recognise and analyse dietary, fitness, stress, and sleep patterns, the new AI solutions would offer tailor-made responses to subscribers, it claimed.

Bengaluru-based Healthify raised $30 million from Leapfrog, Khosla Ventures, Finnish development financier FinnFund, and Dutch investment firm Van Lanschot Kempen in June this year to develop AI-powered products.