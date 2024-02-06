February 06, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a special drive, the traffic police on Monday launched a special drive against food delivery personnel in the city and booked 275 cases and collected a penalty of ₹1.3 lakh from them.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.N. Anucheth said that the special drive was taken up to ensure traffic discipline among the delivery personnel, who are prone to violate traffic norms in a hurry to meet delivery deadlines.

“Delivery boys not only jump signals and ride vehicles in a rash and negligent manner, but also ride against one-way and on footpaths endangering motorists and pedestrians,” a senior traffic police official said.

“The drive aims to regulate their movements to make them more responsible by adhering to traffic rules to ensure their safety too,” said Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, DCP (Traffic - East).

Accident cases

Meanwhile, the JB Nagar traffic police cracked five road accident cases in which the accused were absconding. A special team led by Inspector G.N. Venkatachalapathy tracked down the accused who had shifted the locations and were not attending court since 2016.

The police tracked down the accused with the help of details obtained through fitness certificates and emission certificate details, and produced them before the court. The accused confessed to the crime and paid the fine, Mr. Jain said.