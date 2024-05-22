GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Emergency Medical Response System inaugurated at Command Hospital Air Force Bengaluru

The system aims to provide prompt response by a team of medical and paramedical professionals to the caller experiencing an emergency anywhere in India

Published - May 22, 2024 02:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
An Emergency Medical Response System (EMRS) was inaugurated by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari (centre) at Command Hospital Air Force in Bengaluru on May 22, 2024.

An Emergency Medical Response System (EMRS) was inaugurated by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari (centre) at Command Hospital Air Force in Bengaluru on May 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In order to provide expert guidance and definitive care during medical emergencies for serving personnel and their families of the Indian Air Force (IAF) across the nation, an Emergency Medical Response System (EMRS), was inaugurated by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari at Command Hospital Air Force in Bengaluru.

The EMRS is a first-of-its-kind 24/7 telephonic medical helpline for serving IAF personnel and their families across India.

According to IAF, the system aims to provide prompt response by a team of medical and paramedical professionals to the caller experiencing an emergency anywhere in India.

“The responding medical professional shall provide immediate advice to the caller while simultaneously getting in touch with the IAF medical facility nearest to the caller. This facility symbolises IAF’s commitment towards incorporating technology to deliver high quality healthcare in the event of an emergency. The sole aim of EMRS is to save valuable lives,” IAF said.

The inaugural event on May 21 featured a demonstration of the system’s capability and outreach, highlighting the ease with which expert guidance would be provided to the distressed caller, as well as the expeditious launch of a medical support team from the nearest medical echelon.

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, who envisioned this concept, said, ”This initiative is not just a milestone for the Indian Air Force, but a significant advancement in medical readiness, representing a critical step forward in the ongoing efforts to provide immediate and expert medical care during emergencies.”

Related Topics

government organisations (health) / bengaluru

