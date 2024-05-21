GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

One of the largest fibroid uterus removed through laparoscopic surgery

Based on the expertise of the medical team, she opted for a total laparoscopic hysterectomy

Published - May 21, 2024 05:32 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The patient had never experienced any overt symptoms. The revelation of such a massive fibroid came as a shock.

The patient had never experienced any overt symptoms. The revelation of such a massive fibroid came as a shock. | Photo Credit: WHYFRAMESTUDIO

Doctors at Aster R.V. Hospital, Bengaluru have created a record first in South India - by removing a 4.005 kg fibroid from the uterus through Laparoscopic Surgery. Dr. Sunil Eshwar, Lead Consultant - Laparoscopic Surgeon, Aster R.V. Hospital and his team successfully operated on 42-year-old Vijetha (name changed) and removed a fibroid uterus weighing a staggering 4 kg.

A resident of Bengaluru, Vijetha had never experienced any overt symptoms, with no history of medical ailments or prior surgeries, the revelation of such a massive fibroid came as a shock, said the press release.

The woman faced a crucial decision: total laparoscopic hysterectomy or abdominal hysterectomy. Based on the expertise of the medical team at Aster R.V. Hospital, she courageously opted for a total laparoscopic hysterectomy, embracing the promise of relief and a normal life again.

“I walked into the hospital with scanned reports. I did not have complaints about my menstrual pain, periods or excessive bleeding. A routine scan by Dr. Vijayalakshmi V. Radiologist revealed that I had fibroids of 32 to 34 weeks gravid uterus size. I was counselled and made to understand the drawbacks, disadvantages and health-related complications of having such large fibroids. I was referred by her to Dr. Sunil Eshwar, who counselled both the procedures of surgery and I opted for Laparoscopic Surgery”, says the lady.

 Dr. Sunil Eshwar- Lead Consultant - Laparoscopic Surgeon, at Aster R.V. Hospital, said, “The challenge of doing a laparoscopy in the uterus region is that there is very little space to place the instruments considering the size of the whole fibroid/uterus occupying the abdomen. Hence getting space to manipulate the instruments is a challenge Finding regular blood vessels becomes difficult. Identifying the blood vessels supplying blood to the uterus and curbing it successfully was a task by itself.”

Related Topics

health / health and hygiene / healthy lifestyle

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.