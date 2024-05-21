European Wellness BioMedical Group to set up base for promoting cell therapy

The European Wellness BioMedical Group (EWBG) has announced the formation of an Indian chapter of International Association of Cell Therapy, International Association of Stem Cell Therapy, and European Society of Anti-Aging and Bio-Regenerative Medicine, to foster collaboration and exchange their deep technology innovations with institutions like the CSIR-CCMB’s Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), Center for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) Bengaluru, IIIT-Hyd and others, on Tuesday.

EWBG chairman Prof. Dato Sri. Dr. Mike Chan and director of scientific research & CEO of Indian wing Ravi Tej Allam told the media that a loop web application designed to connect certified and registered doctors for facilitating real-time sharing of scientific endeavours and literature for driving targeted innovations to address healthcare challenges has been launched.

“Cell therapy is a godsend to humanity where there is regeneration of organs with an advanced medical technique that uses stem cells or specialized cells to repair or replace damaged tissues and organs,” said Prof. Dato Sri. Dr. Mike (EWBG).

“It can cure a fourth stage cancer patient, repair damaged heart tissue, regenerate liver cells, help heal severe skin wounds and burns, and regenerate cartilage in joints affected by arthritis by harnessing the body’s natural healing abilities,” he claimed.

“The world of cell regeneration is now not a dream for Indians,” said Prof. Ravi Tej Allam during the three-day seminar held from May 19-21 here which provided a glimpse of the ongoing cell therapy treatment protocols and research as well as bio-regenerative organ improvement techniques for healthcare professionals and others.

EWPG’s Community Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative has also plans to establish a manufacturing plant in the country for cell therapy technique diagnosis towards providing medical aid to army soldiers, athletes and children with special needs connecting them through an IT platform. Entrepreneur and social activist B. Satyanarayana has urged the group to set up such a centre in the Telugu States. EWBG advisory head Dr. Dmytro Klokol also spoke.