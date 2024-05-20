Dengue cases surge by 59% in Bengaluru exposing chinks in BBMP’s preparedness

In an alarming rise, dengue cases in Bengaluru have jumped by 59% as against the previous year for a period between January to May. The Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has attributed the surge to enhanced reporting of the cases.

According to the data shared by the BBMP, this year till May 15, the city has recorded 932 cases, while the number of cases from January to May in 2023 was 583. However, the cases are less compared to 2020. Between January to May 2020, the city reported 2,076 cases. In 2021, 675 cases were reported and in 2022, 137 cases were reported during the same period, which is the lowest in the last four years.

Experts say that the BBMP’s lack of preparedness and wrong approach towards handling vector-borne disease are the key reasons for the increase in cases. Public health expert Dr. Onkita Adhikari talking to The Hindu said the BBMP has adopted a top-down approach to handle the situation, which never works. The civic body should adopt a community-driven model, she said.

Ms. Adhikari further said the BBMP should adopt a 5P model which are past information, predictability, prevention, promptness and people-to-palike. The BBMP should use past data during the preparation. For instance, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled prediction models which can predict where a spurt of cases may occur. Promptness is sensitisation about dengue among the community and in detecting the cases is also important. She said sensitisation should be made well in advance before the arrival of monsoon showers. Prevention is also key. The BBMP should destroy breeding grounds on a regular basis during the monsoon, she added.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), Suralkar Vikash Kishor said that the surge in the cases is due to better reporting. “Now every private hospital should report the cases. After 2020, the surveillance has increased and data also reflects the same. He said BBMP has not let the guard down during the elections. The BBMP health officials are working promptly to contain the spread.