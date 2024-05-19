GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rainy days continue in Bengaluru as villas and roads get flooded

Published - May 19, 2024 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
After heavy rain, travellers visit the Vidhana Soudha on a Sunday afternoon.

After heavy rain, travellers visit the Vidhana Soudha on a Sunday afternoon. | Photo Credit: k. murali kumar

Cars and bikes were damaged in a residential complex’s basement, while roads were flooded in various other parts, as Bengaluru received heavy to moderate rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy rain resulted in flooded roads in Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Hessarghatta Road, Hebbal, and other parts of North Bengaluru and Central Business District (CBD) areas.

Rahul K.T., resident of Chikkabanavara, who was stuck on Hesaraghatta Road, said: “I was stranded for over three hours owing to the flooding. The water level kept rising, and there was no way to move my car. It was a terrifying experience.”

Arjun Rao, caught in the flooding in Yelahanka, said: “The roads were completely submerged, and traffic was at a standstill. I had to abandon my bike and wade through knee-deep water to find a safer place for some time. Then after two hours I reached home.”

Residents of Northwood, a residential complex in Yelahanka, were furious with the BBMP as an overflowing rajakaluve resulted in water entering many homes. The flooding affected 22 villas.

Rajesh Kumar, a resident, said: “The flooding in our area was so severe that it took hours for the water to recede. My car was partially submerged, and the roads were completely impassable. The primary cause of water entering the apartment was the rajakaluve, an issue that the BBMP needs to address and resolve promptly.”

Anitha R., another resident said: “The heavy rain caused water to enter our apartment basement, damaging our bikes and cars. It was a nightmare for us; we had senior citizens at our home and we had to leave and stay at our relatives’ house today.”

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data recorded from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on Sunday, the HAL airport observatory recorded 22.6 mm of rainfall, while the Bengaluru city observatory recorded 8.4 mm.

For Bengaluru, the IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies over the next 48 hours. Moderate rain and thunderstorms, with occasional heavy rainfall in some areas, are very likely. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 29°C and 22°C, respectively.

