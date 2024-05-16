172 dengue cases reported in Bengaluru

Bengaluru has recorded 172 cases in dengue the last 13 days, according to data shared by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The civic body has put in place precautionary measures to contain the spread of the vector-borne disease.

Observing National Dengue Day on May 16, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Suralkar Vikas Kishor said the Health Department has constituted four teams for each ward to spray insecticides and carry out fogging.

The BBMP will be using mist cannon machines, that were purchased during the covid pandemic, to spray disinfectants. The Health Department has taken these cannons to engage in the fight against dengue.

Mr. Suralkar said, besides this, “The BBMP will be carrying out awareness programmes in every ward about mosquito-borne diseases, and other activities. As Bengalruru has started to receive rainfall, the BBMP will work towards clearing stagnant water.” Following rains, water stagnates in unused tyres, flower pots, drains, empty unused drums and other places. “I have directed officials to clear stagnant water in every ward,” he informed.

BBMP staff visiting localities to identify mosquito breeding areas

Mr. Suralkar said BBMP staff will be visiting homes in each ward to find out mosquito breeding areas, and will destroy the same. The workers will identify breeding spots like cement tanks, coconut shells, and flower pots. After identification, the same will be destroyed. This survey will help get data on the number of breeding places in the area and scale of the problem.

ASHA workers, primary health centre staff, Namma Clinic doctors are visiting homes to detect dengue cases in slums and other places.

The BBMP will be organising awareness programmes in every ward and on social media about dengue. The civic body’s wet and dry waste collection vehicles will make announcements about taking precautions, and usage of mosquito nets. The civic body will also distribute pamphlets to spread awareness.