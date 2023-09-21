September 21, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated September 22, 2023 05:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the Namma Metro line expands its services within Bengaluru, large companies located near its routes have started to approach Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to purchase metro cards in bulk for their employees.

In a bid to boost metro ridership, BMRCL is offering the opportunity for companies, industrial units, and IT Parks to acquire smart cards in bulk as part of a promotional initiative. These cards, to be utilised by company employees, will feature co-branding with both Namma Metro and the purchasing companies featured on these cards.

BMRCL officials revealed that a company is already in talks to purchase the cards in bulk.

A senior BMRCL official said, “A prominent private company in Bengaluru recently initiated discussions with BMRCL for issuing metro cards. A few other companies have also evinced interest. This initiative stands to benefit not only BMRCL but also contribute to alleviating traffic congestion by taking private transport, offered by these companies, off the roads. Furthermore, companies procuring these metro cards could encourage professionals and techies employed in diverse IT parks and firms to transition from personal vehicles to the public transportation system.

“We are considering offering smart cards in bulk to corporate companies, who can then distribute them to their employees at no cost. The same standard discount rates currently applicable to smart card users will apply to these cards.”

The suggestion of giving the companies metro cards in bulk came from Outer Ring Road Companies’ Association (ORRCA), during a meeting earlier this year.

“We have also proposed to BMRCL, BMTC and DULT to come up with an integrated pass that will allow an employee to use both BMTC and Namma Metro with one card, which will benefit companies in the ORR,” said Ramesh V.T., General Secretary of ORRCA.

Earlier, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had collaborated with IT parks and companies to boost utilisation of their Vajra AC services by providing monthly passes in bulk.