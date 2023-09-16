September 16, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

As Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) prepares to operationalise the full length of the Purple Line in Bengaluru in September, commuters have urged Namma Metro to improve the frequency of trains. Opening of the K.R. Pura to Whitefield section has seen a surge in commuters, leading to crowding in trains, they say.

Citing crowding at Baiyappanahalli and Kempegowda (majestic) stations during both peak and non-peak hours, passengers are urging Namma Metro to increase frequency of trains to enhance the comfort and convenience of metro journeys.

Mahalaxmi Chandrasekhar, a regular metro commuter from Baiyappanahalli, said, “Even during non-peak hours, metro coaches are consistently packed, and the stations are bustling with crowds. It’s high time the frequency of trains is increased. I travel on the metro around 12.30 p.m., and sometimes at 2.30 p.m. in accordance with my office hours. Both these times used to be relatively quiet until recently. Over the past three months, however, I’ve noticed a significant surge in passengers. It’s time to boost the frequency of metro services.”

Aman Shah, a regular commuter from Indiranagar, said, “During peak hours, boarding the train can be quite challenging, especially at Majestic station, where the crowds can become overwhelming, making it suffocating both inside the station and in the metro itself. It’s crucial for Namma Metro to enhance station capacity to better accommodate passengers, and consider increasing frequency of its services.”

Recently, at Baiyappanahalli metro station, authorities acknowledged commuters’ concerns regarding congestion on both the escalator and staircase. In response, BMRCL installed an additional escalator at Baiyappanahalli station.

However, BMRCL has not been able to alleviate the congestion on the escalators and stairs at Majestic station.

Bhuvan K.S., a regular metro commuter, said, “There have been numerous instances of videos depicting the overwhelming crowds at Majestic metro station going viral on social media. BMRCL needs to proactively undertake initiatives to reduce crowding at the metro station.”

BMRCL officials said that they are actively implementing multiple measures to tackle the issue, including the operation of short-loop metro services during peak hours, which redirects crowds to less congested stations, and a train frequency of three minutes or less.

A senior BMRCL official said, “During peak hours, we have managed to run trains in under 3 minutes on the Purple Line, and 5 minutes on the Green Line. During non-peak hours, train interval ranges from 8 to 10 minutes. Short-loop services have proven effective in relieving crowded stations and reducing congestion within metro coaches.

“In the future, as the metro system continues to expand, the frequency of services will be further enhanced to ensure a hassle-free commute for all passengers.”