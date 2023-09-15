HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

BMTC to launch its own app with loaded features soon

The app will have features such as live tracking of buses, fare details, and safety features for women passengers

September 15, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The BMTC has taken years to introduce the app and missed several deadlines in the past.

The BMTC has taken years to introduce the app and missed several deadlines in the past. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will soon launch a mobile app for live tracking, apart from digitisation of ticketing in buses.

Speaking at ‘Brand Bengaluru = Better Infrastructure’, a panel discussion organised by the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) and Infrastructure, Facility, Human Resource And Realty Association, in Bengaluru on Friday, K.R. Vishwanath, BMTC’s Chief Traffic Manager, said, “The BMTC app will have features such as live tracking of buses, fare details, and safety features for women passengers. The app is in development stage and will be launched soon.”

The BMTC has taken years to introduce the app and missed several deadlines in the past. In April, a trial version called ‘Namma BMTC’ was launched by the corporation, but now the BMTC will upgrade the whole app with updated features. Initially, the BMTC had named the app ‘Nimmbus’ (‘your bus’ in Kannada) and later changed it to ‘Namma BMTC’. Two language options — Kannada and English — have been provided to use the app.

Explaining further about the app, Mr. Vishwanath said, “The app provides many benefits for users: it helps them to spot nearby stops, plan journeys by providing origin and destination points, tracking a live route, facilities available at bus stations and TTMCs, and others. In the time of emergency, the passengers can also press the SoS button provided at the top of the app. There is an option to contact the call centre of the corporation.”

Related Topics

Bangalore / public transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.