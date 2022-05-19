CM cancels BDA notification on change of land use from ‘tank’ to ‘residential’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) to cancel a public notification calling for objections for change of land use from “tank” to “residential”.

The BDA had issued the notification on May 12 in newspapers saying Casa Grand Garden City Builders Pvt. Ltd. had sought change of land use of four acres two guntas of land in survey number 1 and 56 of Doddabettahalli Village, Yelahanka Hobli, from “water body” to “residential”. The builder had cited cartographical error during RMP-2015 for the change of land use.

The notification had drawn the ire of several green activists in the city. Activists had argued that revenue records show the land parcel was categorised as gomala land.

Mr. Bommai on Thursday night issued directions to BDA to cancel the same.

“The CM has viewed seriously and directed the Commissioner, BDA, to immediately cancel the notification issued for change of land use from water body to residential purpose citing cartographic errors in RMP 2015 and also take action on officers responsible for issuing this notification against public interest. Accordingly, the Commissioner has issued the cancellation order. Action on erring officers will follow forthwith,” tweeted the Chief Minister’s Office.