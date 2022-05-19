Bengaluru

Video | CM checks rain damage in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visits rain-affected areas in Bengaluru, accompanied by MLAs and MPs of the ruling BJP. Later, he is expected to review the rain damage, relief work and preventive measures to avoid further damage.

Rains continued to lash Bengaluru on May 20 raising fears of further damage and disruption to normal life. The city is witnessing traffic snarls during peak hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains or thundershowers in isolated pockets over the next two days. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru for May 19.


