CM steps out to inspect rain damage in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai went around Bengaluru, along with officials, to check rain-related problems on May 19, 2022.

Rains continued to lash Bengaluru on May 20 raising fears of further damage and disruption to normal life. The city is witnessing traffic snarls during peak hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains or thundershowers in isolated pockets over the next two days. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru for May 19. While some districts in Karnataka have declared a holiday for schools after the IMD issued a red alert, education institutions in Bengaluru are open.

Video | Rain in Bengaluru was cool till it became dangerous

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is visiting rain-affected areas in Bengaluru, accompanied by MLAs and MPs of the ruling BJP. Later, he is expected to review the rain damage, relief work and preventive measures to avoid further damage.


