Exploring Malleswaram, solving crimes, VR library: Check out the events at IIHS’s City Scripts

The three-day annual public festival, after being forced online by COVID, is back in its physical avatar

The Indian Institute for Human Settlements’s (IIHS) three-day annual public festival, City Scripts, starts on May 20. After two years of being online due to the pandemic, it is back to the physical world.

The seventh edition of the event comprises the usual workshops, exhibitions, discussions, a city walk, among other things. The pièce de résistance, however, is The Infinite Library, a virtual reality exhibit produced by the Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan.

The project is an immersive storytelling experience that visualises different cultural backgrounds across past, present, and future. It includes a QR code game, holograms, 3D-printed objects, audio-visual works, and the project’s central piece: a vast VR library set in a cave.

The Infinite Library, along with the other exhibits, will be available for free public access from May 20 to 22, 10 am to 7 pm.

Apart from the exhibits, there are several free-to-attend events, starting with a panel discussion about the importance of documenting Bahujan struggles, history and culture, movements and personalities on May 20, 5 pm.

On May 21, you can enroll in a zero-waste mushroom cultivation among other things. The intracity walk, one of the highlights of the festival, this time explores Malleswaram. The 1.3 kilometre walk, facilitated by Sriram Aravamudan, is on May 22.

All events are free. Some of them, however, need prior registration and are limited in the number of participants. Details here.