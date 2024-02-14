February 14, 2024 04:07 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a relief to liquor merchants, and owners of bar and restaurants, the High Court of Karnataka reduced the duration of ban on sale of liquor in view of byelection to the legislative Council from the Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency, to 18 hours each on the days of voting (February 16) and counting (February 20).

The court’s February 14 order has reduced the total period of ban on sale of liquor from 73 hours imposed to a total period of 36 hours. The ban is applicable in the limits of Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru city.

Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association and owners of a few bars and restaurants.

Contending that the duration of ban would adversely impact their business, the petitioners had questioned the ban imposed by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Bengaluru Urban district and the Commissioner of Police (CoP), Bengaluru city in separate notifications issued on February 1 and February 6, respectively.

The DC had banned sale of liquor by declaring ‘dry day’ from 5 p.m. on February 14 till 6 a.m. on February 17 in the areas coming under his jurisdiction in view of the bypoll. The ban would be in force for a total period of 61 hours in Bengaluru Urban district.

The CoP had banned sale of liquor from 5 p.m. on February 14 till midnight of February 16 for polling, and again from 6 a.m. till midnight of February 20 in view of counting of votes, in the limits of city police commissionerate. The ban was for a total of 55 hours for polling, and 18 hours for counting, that is total 73 hours in Bengaluru city limits.

Returning officer’s letter

The court noted that the Bengaluru Regional Commissioner, who is the returning officer for the by-poll, had sought a ban on sale of liquor only on the days of voting and counting, but the DC and the CoP had imposed a ban that was effective 48 hours prior to voting day.

Also, the court considered the contention of the petitioners that the current election is not a general election, and the constituency contains only 16,063 voters, who are the registered teachers of the total population of around 85 lakh. Among the registered voters, 10,106 are women and 5,592 are men, and five are transgenders.

Impact on business on Valentine’s Day

The petitioners pointed out that total loss of revenue due to a ban spanning 73 hours would be around ₹450 crore, and the loss to the State exchequer would be around ₹200 crore. Business would be severely affected on February 14, which is Valentine’s Day, as many events are scheduled on this day every year. Sale of liquor on Valentine’s Day would be 50% higher when compared to other days of business, they claimed.