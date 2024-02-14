February 14, 2024 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Around 29 million rose stems, weighing 12,22,860 kilograms have been transported through the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru this Valentine’s season.

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) reported 108% increase in the tonnage processed this year compared to the same period last year.

The airport witnessed exponential growth in both international and domestic rose shipments, with 9 million stems bound for international destinations, marking a 14% increase from last year, and 20 million stems shipped domestically, reflecting a 148% increase.

The top international destinations for roses from Bengaluru are Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Singapore, Kuwait, Manila (The Phillipines), and Sharjah (UAE), while top domestic cities are Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Guwahati, and Jaipur.

Maintaining quality, temperature control, and ensuring faster turnaround times are critical for perishable items like roses. KIA has invested in real-time tracking to empower stakeholders to proactively address temperature excursions, ensuring the integrity of sensitive products. Advanced monitoring at dedicated cold chain centres guarantees an unbroken cold chain, translating into faster handling, enhanced security, and sustainable practices.

KIA, with its partners WFS Bengaluru Private Limited and Menzies Aviation, is committed to expanding its cold chain capacity to approximately 80,000 metric tonnes per annum, and investing in the export of perishables.