Finally, driverless coaches for Yellow Line of Namma Metro arrive in Bengaluru

February 14, 2024 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

Finally, the much-awaited six coaches of the driverless train for the Yellow Line of Namma Metro reached Bengaluru on February 14.

The coaches were shipped by sea from Shanghai in China to Chennai from where they were transported by road to Hebbagodi depot in Bengaluru, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials.

“The coaches reached the Hebbagodi metro depot at approximately 3 a.m. The unloading of these coaches is scheduled for February 15,” a BMRCL official told The Hindu.

WATCH: At around 3:45 am on February 14, all six coaches of the #Bengaluru Metro arrived at Hebbagodi Depot from #China. They were transported from #Chennai port to Bengaluru by road. This train is designated for the Yellow line. @THBengalurupic.twitter.com/DbFlE8QNoF — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) February 14, 2024

The journey from Shanghai to Bengaluru

The entire journey from Shanghai to Bengaluru spanned 21 days. Commencing the shipment on January 24 from Shanghai port, the coaches arrived in Chennai on February 6. They were cleared by Customs at Chennai port on February 10.

According to officials, the coaches left Chennai by road on February 10. They could be transported only at night due to restrictions on daytime movement of heavy vehicles. They had layovers at Kanchipuram, Vellore, and Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu before arriving in Bengaluru.

Testing of driverless coaches will stretch for a few months

In the coming days, these driver-less coaches will undergo static tests within the depot, including tests on tracks inside the depot. After a series of tests at the depot, the coaches will be tested on the tracks of the metro. The official informed that this entire process is expected to last a few months.

In 2019, CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Company Limited, a Chinese company, secured a ₹1,578 crore contract to deliver 216 metro coaches to BMRCL. However, due to the absence of a manufacturing plant in India, they were unable to fulfill the order.

To address this shortcoming, the Chinese company entered into a partnership with Titagarh Rail, located in Kolkata (West Bengal), for the production and supply of coaches. The production of these coaches is currently underway at Titagarh Rail’s wagon manufacturing facility at Uttarpara, near Kolkata.

The remaining coaches are scheduled to be manufactured by Titagarh Rail Systems in India. Officials said that Titagarh Rail will deliver the coaches to BMRCL in phases, with the entire delivery expected to be completed by March 2025.

Yellow Line to be operational by July

The R.V. Road – Bommasandra elevated line is expected to become operational by July 2024. In his address to the joint session of both the Houses of the State legislature on February 12, Karnataka Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot said, “Bengaluru metro Phase 2, Reach 5 new line from Ragigudda to Central Silk Board stretches 19.15 km, out of which 3.3 km with 16 stations would be constructed in double decker model. At present, 98% progress has been achieved, and the stretch is scheduled for commissioning by July 2024.”

The much-awaited Yellow Line, linking R.V. Road to Bommasandra and connecting Electronics City, is expected to serve a significant number of commuters. This stretch is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on Hosur Road, linking south Bengaluru to the south-eastern regions of the city. The Yellow Line particularly benefits people employed in the Bommasandra industrial area, HSR Layout, Electronics City, and and Beratena Agrahara (Hosa Road).