BMTC to conduct functional audit of Namma BMTC app

Apart from the app, the BMTC will also conduct functional audits of the in-bus surveillance system in city buses and Passenger Information System (PIS) display systems at Bus stops or stations.

November 05, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
People waiting for BMTC Bus at Town Hall, in Bengaluru on April 19, 2023.   

People waiting for BMTC Bus at Town Hall, in Bengaluru on April 19, 2023.    | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

:

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has invited proposals from agencies to conduct a functional audit of its recently launched Namma BMTC application under the Nirbhaya scheme.

Apart from the app, the BMTC will also conduct functional audits of the in-bus surveillance system in city buses and Passenger Information System (PIS) display systems at Bus stops or Stations.

The Namma BMTC app, which was launched in September, has received numerous complaints regarding the application’s functionality from passengers. However, officials said that it is a usual audit to know more about its functionality.

BMTC has received funds from the Government of India under the Nirbhaya Scheme for implementing the BMTC Mobile app with women safety features, in-bus surveillance system in city buses, and Passenger Information System (PIS) at bus stops/stations.

The much awaited mobile application allows women commuters to seek remote assistance in case of an emergency, track movements of women passengers when support is sought by them, on-board cameras to monitor on-bus activities, panic buttons within buses for women passengers to seek remote assistance in situation of emergency and creating a centralised helpline for providing assistance during distress.

A senior BMTC official said, “The selected agency must look into whether the functional requirements outlined in the tender document and the software requirement specification (SRS) are met.”

The Namma BMTC mobile app is available on Android platform and iOS platform developed by M/s MCT Cards and Technologies Pvt. Ltd. BMTC has implemented onboard devices and vehicle tracking systems in 5,000 buses, along with 5,000 panic buttons, 10,000 CCTV cameras, and a comprehensive surveillance network. Additionally, 500 Passenger Information System Boards have been installed at bus stands and stations across the city to display estimated arrival and departure times.

Since its launch, passengers have observed issues in the app. Guru Dutt, a BMTC passenger from Rajajinagar, said, “The app is highly unstable. It’s surprising that routes can be tracked one way, but not for the return journey.”

Another passenger Kiran Kumar, from HSR Layout, said, “The Namma BMTC app often fails to display the schedule of BMTC buses from Bengaluru International Airport. Moreover, it doesn’t provide real-time updates on routes. When I checked, it indicated the next bus was in half an hour, but to my surprise, another bus arrived within a few minutes. What’s the point of the app if it doesn’t fulfill its intended purpose?”

bengaluru / Karnataka / public transport

