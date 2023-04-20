Passengers can now use ‘Namma BMTC’ app for real-time information of bus services

April 20, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

City bus passengers are finally in a position to use a mobile app to track buses on a real-time basis and plan their trip. The app “Namma BMTC” is available for download for Android and iOS users. The officials of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) claim that 4,000 plus buses are being tracked to provide real-time information for the city bus travellers.

The BMTC took years to introduce the app and missed several deadlines in the past. The app was made available for public use on Wednesday night. Initially, the BMTC had named the app as “Nimmbus” (meaning ‘Your Bus’ in Kannada) and later changed to “Namma BMTC” (meaning Our BMTC). Two language options Kannada and English have been provided to use the app.

The app provides many benefits for the users: it helps them to spot nearby stops, plan journeys by providing origin and destination points, tracking a live route, facilities available at bus stations and TTMCs and others. In the time of emergency, the passengers can also press the SoS button provided on the top of the app. There is an option to contact the call centre of the corporation. The side menu of the app can be accessed to share location using various social media options, to give feedback and access websites of BMTC and KSRTC. The fare calculator will be enabled shortly. Passengers can purchase BMTC bus passes by clicking on the “My ticket/passes” option. The option links the passenger to use the Tummoc platform to purchase various passes. Sources said that purchase of tickets and passes directly using the app will be enabled as early as possible.

An official of the BMTC said, “We have not launched the app. It is still under testing. However, the public can make use of the app to make their travel more convenient. Major benefit of the app is providing real-time information on bus services which passengers are eagerly looking for. Arrival of bus at bus stop, tracking the route and others make travelling convenient will help the passengers in a big way. As of now 4,000 plus buses are tracked on a real-time basis. The accuracy of information accessed by the passengers is more than 95%. The BMTC has already installed tracking devices in the close to 6,000 buses. Buses that are off road or sent to workshops for parking are not tracked. In a phased manner, we will take measures to track more buses.”

The BMTC has a fleet size of 6,700 odd buses and close to 30 lakh passengers rely on city bus services. The BMTC has used ₹37 crore under “Nirbhaya Scheme ‘‘ for various initiatives including for developing the app.