Rain, hailstorm hit several parts of the city

May 06, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

After a gap of two days, rain lashed Bengaluru on Monday evening. Several parts of the city also witnessed hailstorms, and the rain lasted for about an hour.

KIA officials said eight flights were diverted, seven to Chennai and one to Coimbatore. Two were from Delhi, and one each from Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Kolhapur, Salem, and Bagdogra. Four were Indigo flights, and one each belonged to Akasa Air, Vistara, Alliance Air, and AirAsia India. Officials said the flights were diverted since they were unable to land between 5 p.m. and 5.15 p.m.

Bengaluru Traffic Police said heavy flooding was reported at 33 locations, and tree falls at 16 places, causing traffic congestion. According to the IMD, the KIA station recorded 3.9 mm rainfall up to 5.30 p.m.

Varuna Mitra, the 24x7 help desk of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, showed that Bengaluru city (BBMP limits) received 13.2 mm rainfall as of 8.15 p.m.

As of 8.15 p.m., the South Zone received 4.57 mm of rainfall, Bommanahalli Zone 3.33 mm, Mahadevapura Zone 2.47 mm, West Zone 19.22 mm, Dasarahalli 0 mm, Rajarajeshwarinagar 6.2 mm, East Zone 10.5 mm, and Yelahanka Zone 3.45 mm.

The IMD forecast for the next 36 hours is a partly cloudy sky, light to moderate rain, and thundershowers, very likely towards evening and night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 and 24 °C.