January 23, 2024 11:41 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru traffic police conducted a special drive between 7.30 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. focusing on school vehicle drivers, on January 23. They booked 16 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol.

At total of 3,414 vehicles were checked and 16 drivers were found driving under the influence of alcohol.

Criminal cases have been registered against the 16 drivers. Their DLs have been sent to the RTO for suspension, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.N. Anucheth said .

On January 20, Bengaluru police started a special drive against erring motorists in and around schools. They not only cleared roads that were blocked due to haphazard parking, but also booked motorists for multiple violations. In East division alone, 510 cases were booked, including 154 for violating of one-way, 328 for riding without helmets, and 17 for triple riding.

“Among the violators, 10 motorists were minors,” said DCP (Traffic), East division, Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain.