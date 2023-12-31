GIFT a SubscriptionGift
717 motorists booked for drunk driving

December 31, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing a special drive against drunk driving, the traffic police on Saturday night carried suprise checks of 2,787 vehicles and booked 80 cases of drunk driving.

During the drive, which was launched on December 21, the traffic police have checked 27,280 vehicles and booked a total of 717 drivers.

“Prevention of accidents and ensuring the safety of road users is one of the important duties of the traffic police. Road safety is our priority. The traffic police have been conducting a special drive against drunk driving since last Thursday,” M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said.

