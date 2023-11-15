November 15, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - Belagavi

A team of Bengaluru police arrived in Belagavi on November 15 to investigate a bomb threat call made to the office of IT major TCS in the capital city.

They went to the house of B. Shruti Shetty, a IT professional who had earlier worked with the company. She faces the charge of making an anonymous call to a bus driver of the TCS office in Bengaluru on November 14, alleging that a bomb had been planted in the B block.

On being alerted by the driver, TCS authorities informed the police. Police officers told employees to leave the block and searched the premises. On realising that the call was a hoax, they traced the call, which was made from a home in Belagavi.

Police officers spoke to the accused and her parents. They found that Ms. Shetty was upset with some officers of her company for refusing to re-appoint her after her higher studies. She had resigned earlier from TCS to pursue a post-graduation degree. But when she returned, the company refused to take her back. She felt dejected and made the call on an impulse, said a police officer.

A notice has been issued to her to appear before the investigating officer.

Ms Shetty’s father, a hotelier, has served as a member of the city corporation in the past.

Police Sub-inspector M. Mehboob and some women police constables from Belagavi accompanied the Bengaluru team, a police officer said.