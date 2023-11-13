HamberMenu
Narcotics Control Bureau busts international drug syndicate; cocaine worth ₹15 crore seized, two foreigners held

November 13, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Narcotics Control Bureau busted an international drug syndicate and seized 2kg of cocaine from a Zambian national in a hotel in Mumbai.

“The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an international drug syndicate and seized 2kg of cocaine from a Zambian national in a hotel in Mumbai,” an NCB official said on November 13.

A Tanzanian woman, who was to receive the consignment, has also been arrested from Delhi, the official said, adding the seized contraband is worth about ₹15 crore.

“Based on a specific information, the NCB Mumbai team conducted a raid in a hotel in Mumbai and on Thursday apprehended Zambian national LA Gilmore, who was the drug carrier,” he said.

The man had visited Addis Ababa (Ethiopia's capital) from Lusaka in Zambia for the drug consignment. After reaching Mumbai by a flight, he checked into a hotel.

“The NCB team, which was monitoring his movements, conducted a search in his hotel room. They found a bag and after cutting it recovered two packets of cocaine weighing 2kg,” the official said.

“During questioning, the man informed the NCB sleuths about some intermediaries in the region linked with drug trafficking. It was also observed that he was being directed by a handler,” the official said.

The NCB team then tactfully monitored the communication of Gilmore's handler, who told him to go to Delhi to deliver the drug. The anti-drug agency's team from Mumbai then rushed to the national capital, where they maintained surveillance in the designated area for delivery.

“A Tanzanian woman, named MR Augustino, who was to receive the consignment from Gilmore was intercepted and later arrested in from there on Saturday,” the official said.

“During the probe, the international network of the syndicate was found spread across multiple cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa,” he said.

