TCS in Bengaluru receives false bomb threat call

November 14, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

On November 14, a false bomb threat call created panic among employees at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Campus in Electronics City, Bengaluru.

After the bomb threat call, officials from the Parappana Agrahara police station, along with a bomb disposal squad, reached the campus. Police investigations revealed that the threat was a hoax. Subsequent investigations revealed that a former female employee of the company from Belagavi district was allegedly the source of the false bomb threat.

“Based on preliminary investigations, she allegedly carried out the act due to resentment towards the company. We have initiated a thorough investigation,” said an official from the Parappana Agrahara police station.

According to police, the ex-female employee had contacted a cab driver employed within the same campus. Based on the information provided by the cab driver, police tracked down the employee, and further investigation is going on, said officials.