HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Amid opposition, Ola brings back bike taxi service in Bengaluru

Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced: “For just ₹25 for 5km and ₹50 for 10km, offering both affordability and comfort while being eco-friendly! We plan to expand this service throughout India...”

September 16, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B P
Darshan Devaiah B.P.
In a social media post on X, Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal specified that the company would exclusively use its S1 range of scooters for its bike service.

In a social media post on X, Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal specified that the company would exclusively use its S1 range of scooters for its bike service. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Mobile app-driven ride-hailing company Ola reintroduced its bike taxi service in Bengaluru on September 16.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced the revival of Ola Bike service. He specified that Ola would exclusively use its S1 range of scooters for this bike service.

“For just ₹25 for 5km and ₹50 for 10km, offering both affordability and comfort while being eco-friendly! We plan to expand this service throughout India in the upcoming months.”

An Ola spokesperson told The Hindu that the service is scheduled for an official launch in Bengaluru some time next week.

The announcement comes days after auto and cab drivers vented their ire at bike taxi drivers at a strike called by Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association. The tussle between auto drivers and bike taxi riders, which has been going on for some time now, reached its peak during the protest as the former allegedly thrashed many bike taxi riders in Bengaluru on September 11 where various private transport associations held protests.

Bike taxi services made their debut on Bengaluru in 2015-16. Since then, the services have always operated amidst controversies.

When aggregators, including Bengaluru-based start-ups, introduced the services, the Transport Department came down heavily on them by impounding vehicles and booking cases against owners of two-wheelers who attached vehicles with the aggregators.

Continued action by the department forced the aggregators to either suspend or stop the services for some time.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.