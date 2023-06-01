HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ola hikes prices of S1, S1 Pro

June 01, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST

Team Autocar

The FAME-II subsidy is set to be slashed soon and EV manufacturers are slowly but steadily starting to revise the prices of their products. Bengaluru-based startup Ola Electric has revised the prices of both the S1 and S1 Pro.

Initially, the mid-spec S1 scooter grew to have two variants, one with a 2kWh battery and the other with a 3kWh unit. The former is no longer listed on the site and its last known price was ₹99,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru, including FAME-II). 

The 3kWh variant of the S1 was earlier priced at ₹1.15 lakh and now the price for the same has been increased by ₹15,000 to ₹1.30 lakh. The range-topping S1 Pro now costs ₹1.40 lakh, which marks a price increase of ₹15,000 for Ola’s flagship e-scooter. 

The entry-level S1 Air is available in three variants with a 2kWh, 3kWh and 4kWh battery, with claimed IDC ranges of 85km, 125km and 165km, respectively. Prices for the respective variants continue to remain unchanged at ₹84,999, ₹99,999 and ₹1.10 lakh.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.