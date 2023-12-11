December 11, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 17-year-old student from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, who was brought to NIMHANS in Bengaluru, to get treatment for mobile addiction, escaped from the hospital on December 9.

After searching the whole day, the father of the boy, a farmer, filed a complaint with the Siddapura police on December 10.

The boy was addicted to online games and was referred to NIMHANS. He was admitted on December 4 as an in-patient. A doctor referred him to Indira Gandhi hospital for further treatment. After discharge, the family was escorting the boy to Indira Gandhi hospital around 4 p.m. when he escaped. The family searched for him in the hospital premises before approaching the police for help.

The police have alerted the control room and the beat police along with the boy’s profile.