Revolutions wrought by gadgets
Premium

Television and the mobile phone have completely taken possession of the human mind

December 03, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST

Lakshmi Sundaram
While the mobile moves, TV stays at home or is in the mobile itself!

While the mobile moves, TV stays at home or is in the mobile itself! | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Charles Dickens’s novel A Tale of Two Cities gives a clear account of the French Revolution.

My article is different based on two gadgets — television and the mobile phone which revolutionised the world. They have completely taken possession of the human mind.

In any household these days, all the occupants, both young and old, are either watching TV or talking on the phone, oblivious of the doorbell ringing or the surroundings.

Usually those who are in a distressed state are the ones addicted to the small screen.

But one must admit that the small screen provides entertainment, diversion and companionship to anyone these days.

The second creation which has captured the imagination of the people is the mobile phone — this small-sized instrument, compact to hold in hand, is used by all to do many of their activities.

For a few recent years, the whole world had been in the grip of COVID-19. This affected sociability totally and thus the human contact. Visits to relatives and friends became almost nil.

Even small functions and receptions came to a standstill. These gadgets were helpful at that time.

But things have brightened up recently, restoring good spirit and cheer, with people flocking to different places and occasions. So an invitation is welcome.

People think of different attire and presents to give. This makes one’s brain to work. The mobile phone becomes active and one’s mobility is assured. While the mobile moves, TV stays at home or is in the mobile itself!

My fear is these two inventions, TV and mobile, have put people into a trap. They miss the invitation to functions, if there is a programme or match on TV.

The constant ringing of the mobile is another distraction. But we cannot do without either.

Even books are read on the mobile.

drgsundaram @yahoo.com

