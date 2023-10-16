A place to get redemption from internet addiction

October 16, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

Arun (name changed), a medical student, used to be a big fan of video games, especially those involving gun fight. Soon, he lost interest in studies, started dreaming about joining the Army, taking up arms and killing many people, and eventually getting himself killed by the enemy.

It was at this point that his parents took him to ‘E-Mojen’ (or e-mochan) clinic, a specialised facility at the Government Mental Health Centre, Kozhikode, which aims to help children, adolescents and adults free themselves from internet addiction. The clinic, set up in 2021 in the wake of the pandemic-induced overuse of internet, is entering its third year of service on October 17.

“Arun is among those many boys and girls addicted to internet games that deal with violence. Even some of those studying in Class 5 are aware of the various types of guns now. We may think it is normal for them to engage in such games at this age. But, it is likely to affect their thought process and social behaviour at a later stage,” says P.T. Sandheesh, senior clinical psychologist, who is in charge of the clinic.

At the clinic, efforts are being made to identify internet addiction at an early stage through behavioural changes and steps are taken to help them recover from disorders such as overuse of video games. It also focusses on enhancing their mental well-being and developing of life skills.

Dr. Sandheesh says gaming addiction, mainly among boys and some of the girls, is one of the major issues faced by those who approach the clinic. A majority of the patients are students from classes VIII to XII. There are a few from classes V to VII too. “Most of them are addicted to battle games. Girls are attracted to web series. While boys are hooked to Japanese web series, girls are into Korean web series. All this is affecting their studies and family relations,” Dr. Sandheesh says.

Functionaries of the clinic, however, do not seek a complete withdrawal from the internet or mobile phones. They say that the internet can be used to enhance the creativity and language skills of children and help them to be active in life.

Dr. Sandheesh says that mobile phones should not be given to children aged up to three. If it is given to those aged above three, parents should sit with them and monitor what they are doing. At the same time, the children should engage in physical activities too. “Internet use for those in the 6 to 9 age group should be supervised by parents. Children in a higher age limit should be properly told about its pitfalls,” he adds.

