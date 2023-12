December 29, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - Bengaluru

Departure of 12 flights from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru was delayed due to foggy conditions at various airports in India on December 29.

An airport official said, “Flights (from Bengaluru) to Delhi, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh and some other cities were delayed due to bad weather at the destinations.”

The official added that the weather in Bengaluru is fine, and there are no delays due to the weather.