El Niño impact: Warm winter awaits Bengalureans

Bengaluru is likely to witness warmer winter months between December 2023 and February 2024. The Meteorological Department forecasts that the winter months will witness above normal minimum and maximum temperatures.

“Normally in Bengaluru temperatures drop down by the third week of December. This year we will also see a dip but the winter will not be harsh or as intense as last year because of the El Niño factor,” said A. Prasad, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru.

Mr. Prasad said that the forecasts suggest that Bengaluru’s winter temperatures will be above normal.

“January is the coldest month of the winter season. The average minimum temperature in Bengaluru for the month of December is 16.4 degree Celsius and for January it is 16.1 degree Celsius. However, this winter, the temperature is likely to see a rise by 1 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 17.4 and 17.1 degrees Celsius for December and January respectively,” Mr. Prasad said.

He did not rule out chilly mornings and nights for a few days along with fog conditions prevailing in the city and the outskirts. “There will definitely be chill. Fog conditions will also persist but they will be there for very few days as this winter may not be that harsh,” Mr. Prasad.

Yet to begin

He added that winter is yet to begin in Bengaluru as the north east monsoon is not yet over.

As per the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru observation data recorded at 6 p.m. on December 11, Bengaluru city recorded a maximum of 29 degree Celsius and a minimum of 19.5 degree Celsius with a relative humidity of 62%. Likewise HAL airport recorded a maximum and minimum of 28.8 and 17.7 degree Celsius with a relative humidity of 54%.

The maximum temperature at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) was 27.7 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was not available. KIA also recorded a relative humidity of 63%.

The Met Department’s forecast for the next 36 hours is partly cloudy sky, with mist very likely during early morning hours in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29 and 18 degree Celsius respectively.