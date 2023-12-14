GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MP appeals Civil Aviation Minister to resolve visibility issues bothering flight operations at Shivamogga Airport

December 14, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has appealed to Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindhia to look into the visibility issues bothering flight operations at Shivamogga Airport.

Mr. Raghavendra, in a communique to the media on Thursday, said that he met the union Minister in Delhi on Wednesday and brought to his attention the repeated incidents of delayed flights and also the cancellation of flights at Shivamogga Airport due to visibility issues. Poor visibility caused by fog has forced the cancellation of flights at the airport since it became operational on August 31 of this year.

“I requested the union Minister to direct the Airports Authority of India and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security to take all necessary steps to mitigate the visibility and security clearance issues at the earliest,” he said. Further, the MP said the union Minister had assured him to look into the issue and take appropriate action.

The airport has flights that connect Shivamogga to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Tirupati and Goa. “The airport has become a busy hub in a short span of time. It will certainly become one of the most active airports in the country if the teething troubles are resolved,” he said.

