YSRCP will get more Assembly seats than it won in 2019 elections, says Amarnath

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has expressed confidence that the YSRCP would form the government again in Andhra Pradesh, saying that the party would get more number of seats than it secured in the 2019 elections.

Addressing the media here on May 16 (Thursday), Mr. Amarnath, who contested from Gajuwaka Assembly constituency this time, said that YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would take oath as the Chief Minister for the second time.

Referring to the high voter turnout in the elections, he said that the YSRCP government benefited 85% of the families in the State in the last five years, adding that this would help his party win the polls.

Pointing out that the poll percentage in the rural areas was between 80% and 85%, he attributed it to the State government’s support to farmers when they were in distress. “The YSRCP government had worked hard to benefit the middle-class, women, SCs, STs, BCs and minorities. The high poll percentage tells it all about the approval of the policies of the YSRCP government by the people,” he said.

Mr. Amarnath predicted that no party would achieve the ‘magic figure’ in the Lok Sabha elections. “The YSRCP MPs will support the party which will agree to complete the pending projects in Andhra Pradesh and fulfil all the promises made to the State in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014,” he added.