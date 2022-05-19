Visakhapatnam: inquiry initiated against Managing Director of Dredging Corporation of India

Port Trust CVO conducting the probe over the allegations questioning the appointment of Victor

An inquiry has been initiated against the CEO and Managing Director of Dredging Corporation of India G.Y.V. Victor. The inquiry has been initiated after a few allegations have surfaced questioning the appointment of Dr. Victor to the position.

The investigation is being done by the Chief Vigilance Officer of Visakhapatnam Port Authority Pradeep Kumar, who is also the CVO of DCI, as the dredging major has been taken over by a consortium of four ports — Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Paradip Port Trust, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Deendayal Port Trust.

The investigation was initiated after a few allegations had surfaced and one of the major issues that is being investigated is whether Dr. Victor was earlier dismissed from service by DCI in the year 2000.

It is learnt that the investigating team has found an old document that states that Dr. Victor was dismissed from service in the year 2000, when he was working as third officer in a dredger in DCI.

This was reportedly not disclosed during his interview and appoinment for the post and as per the company rules a dismissed officer or employee cannot apply for any position in the company or be taken.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Victor agreed that he was dismissed from service, but at that time he was a floating staff of the company.

The service rules of floating staff or seafarers are governed by the Maritime Union and are quite different from the rules for shore-based jobs.

“At that time I was a floating staff and now I am in a shore-based job, the service rules of which are quite different and the board that recruited me for the present position was aware of it,” he said.

He also said that in the year 2000 when he was working on a dredger, he had applied for a sabbatical or study leave for pursuing his Ph.D that was sponsored by the company. But it was denied and he continued with the leave to complete his research. Since he did not respond to the company’s demand to join, he was dismissed from service.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Pradeep Kumar said that once the investigation is over and the authenticity of the documents on hand are proved, a report will be sent to the ministry for its decision and necessary action.

The other allegations are also being investigated, which Dr. Victor said were baseless.