Sri Lanka-India Naval Exercise to begin in Visakhapatnam on March 7

The ninth edition of Indian and Sri Lankan Navy bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX (Sri Lanka–India Naval Exercise) is scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam from March 7 to 10. The exercise will be conducted in two phases; the Harbour Phase at Visakhapatnam on March 7 and 8, followed by Sea Phase on March 9 and 10 in the Bay of Bengal.

Sri Lankan Navy will be represented by SLNS Sayurala, an advanced offshore patrol vessel, and the Indian Navy by INS Kirch, a guided missile corvette. Other participants from the Indian Navy include INS Jyoti, a Fleet support tanker, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Seaking and Chetak Helicopters and Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft. The previous edition of SLINEX was conducted off Trincomalee in October 2020.

SLINEX aims at enhancing inter-operability, improve mutual understanding and exchange best practices and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations between both navies. The Harbour Phase would include professional, cultural, sporting and social exchanges. Exercises during Sea Phase will include surface and anti-air weapon firing exercises, seamanship evolutions, aviation operations including cross deck flying, advanced tactical manoeuvres and special forces operations at sea. These will further enhance the high degree of inter-operability already existing between the two navies.