April 02, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that in the view of summer, the corporation has started a special cell to receive complaints regarding pipe leakages, water supply issues and borewell repairs in the Water Supply Department at the TSR Complex. He said that people can contact 9154109160 between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. or on the landline number: 0891-2746672 to lodge a complaint about the drinking water supply issues.