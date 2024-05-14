GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tiruchi police searches Felix Jerald’s house, office

Published - May 14, 2024 10:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Cyber Crime police conducted searches at the house and office of Felix Jerald, editor and owner of Red Pix 24*7 YouTube Channel, in Chennai, and reportedly seized some documents.

The searches came in the wake of Jerald’s arrest in connection with a case filed by Tiruchi cyber crime police against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar for allegedly making derogatory statements about women police personnel during an interview aired on the channel. He was remanded in judicial custody by a Tiruchi court on Monday.

On Tuesday, a police team from Tiruchi conducted searches at Jerald’s house and his channel office, both located at Nungambakkam in Chennai.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.